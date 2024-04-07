Caitlin Clark in the second half during the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark will end her college basketball career at Iowa without the elusive national championship. State of play: The Hawkeyes lost to the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks Sunday afternoon 87-75.

Clark finished with 30 points and five assists, including 18 points in the first quarter.

Why it matters: The Des Moines-native has broken a myriad of records and won numerous awards but the knock on her college career will be her inability to win it all.

Between the lines: Clark has won nearly every other award at the collegiate level. She was named the AP player of the year in 2023 while also winning the Wooden Award, which is given to the best men's and women's players.

She is a four-time all-American, three-time Big Ten player of the year and winner of the 2023 Naismith Award.

This season she also became the NCAA all-time leading scorer for both men's and women's basketball.

Yes, but: The knock on her claim to GOAT — greatest of all time — status on the women's side will continue to be the lack of a ring.

What's next: Clark is the projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, which is at 6:30pm CT April 15. The Indiana Fever have the first selection.

What we're watching: Whether her success will translate to the next level. Clark is credited for the huge increase in interest in women's college basketball, but college stars to date have not been able to attract the same attention in the WNBA.