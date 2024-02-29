Republican trifecta eroding local government, Iowa Dems say

More than four dozen laws that were passed under Iowa's Republican trifecta since 2017 limit or block the powers of locally elected officials in schools, cities and counties, according to a list tracked by Democrats and shared with Axios.
Why it matters: Local control is a concept that governments should have power to respond to their specific community needs.
What they're saying: Local control restrictions can prohibit innovation by micromanaging cities to act the same way regardless of their size or unique situations, Sen. Janice Weiner, (D-Iowa City) and ranking member of the Senate Local Government Committee, tells Axios.
Plus, there are economic consequences because some restrictions can force local governments to heavily rely on property taxes rather than diversifying revenue sources through other taxes or fees, Orazem says.
Sen. Jesse Green (R-Boone), chairperson of the local government committee, did not return our requests for comment.