10 hours ago - News

Des Moines councilperson wants to change city's response to fireworks

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of scissors cutting a lit fuse on a firecracker.
Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Des Moines would revise how it responds to complaints and gives tickets to fireworks violators under a proposal that will be made by city councilperson Connie Boesen next week, she tells Axios.

  • Preliminary ideas include hiring a team of off-duty officers around next year's Fourth of July holiday.

Why it matters: Frustration is festering in the aftermath of this year's holiday.

Catch up fast: State lawmakers reversed an 80-year ban on most fireworks in 2017, prompting some cities to pass their own ordinances restricting their sales and use.

  • A new law this year removed most of a local government's ability to regulate where consumer fireworks are purchased after some cities had limited them to industrial areas.

State of play: No DSM police officers were assigned to fireworks-specific duty this year because of tight staffing, Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios this week.

  • Other emergency calls take priority and — by the time police respond — the issue is often resolved or witnesses don't want to pursue action or can't positively identify the violators, he said.
  • A first-offense citation can result in a $600 fine.

The big picture: Other cities are dealing with similar headaches, multiple members of the Metro Area Advisory Council (MAC) said during a meeting Tuesday.

  • Urbandale's experience was made worse this year by the expansion of fireworks sales, Mayor Bob Andeweg said.
  • A "lack of basic common sense" from some people resulted in neighborhood spats and at least two Waukee house fires, Mayor Courtney Clarke said.

The other side: Perry prohibited most fireworks and placed signs around the city making note of the ban.

  • Police there wrote about 10 citations, sending a message that resulted in fewer overall problems, Mayor John Andorf told the MAC.

What's next: Pending council approval next week, DSM city staff will review and recommend solutions that could be adopted in coming months

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more