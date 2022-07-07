Here's why Des Moines issued no fireworks citations

No citations were issued for illegal fireworks in Des Moines despite there being more than 620 complaints over the Fourth of July weekend, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Wednesday.

Why it matters: Lots of people are unhappy as city staffers continue to deal with damage and debris.

State of play: Police must take priority calls like shootings and crashes first, Parizek said.

Most of the fireworks complaints were reported anonymously and by the time police arrive, the issue is resolved.

Without a complainant who is willing to go to court, it's difficult to issue citations, he said.

Yes, but: Police share the community's frustration, Parizek told us.