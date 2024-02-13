The candidates (so far) for Des Moines City Council
Three people have filed to run for the at-large City Council seat left vacant by Connie Boesen's mayorship so far, County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald tells Axios.
Catch up fast: Boesen took office in January as the first woman in city history to hold the seat.
- She's also Des Moines' first new mayor in 20 years following Frank Cownie's decision not to seek re-election.
Driving the news: The City Council voted last month to hold a March 19 election to fill Boesen's former council seat.
- The deadline for candidates to file is Feb. 23 at 5pm.
Zoom in: The three current candidates are architect Mike Simonson, community activist Robert Pate and computer programmer and former Ward 1 candidate Rose Marie Smith.
Of note: Fitzgerald says id he anticipates multiple other candidates announcing their campaigns in the coming days.
