Feb 13, 2024 - News

The candidates (so far) for Des Moines City Council

Photo illustration of Robert Pate, Mike Simonson and Rose Marie Smith.

Left to right: Robert Pate, Mike Simonson and Rose Marie Smith. Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Courtesy of the candidates

Three people have filed to run for the at-large City Council seat left vacant by Connie Boesen's mayorship so far, County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Boesen took office in January as the first woman in city history to hold the seat.

Driving the news: The City Council voted last month to hold a March 19 election to fill Boesen's former council seat.

  • The deadline for candidates to file is Feb. 23 at 5pm.

Zoom in: The three current candidates are architect Mike Simonson, community activist Robert Pate and computer programmer and former Ward 1 candidate Rose Marie Smith.

Of note: Fitzgerald says id he anticipates multiple other candidates announcing their campaigns in the coming days.

