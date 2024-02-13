The candidates (so far) for Des Moines City Council

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Left to right: Robert Pate, Mike Simonson and Rose Marie Smith. Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Courtesy of the candidates

Three people have filed to run for the at-large City Council seat left vacant by Connie Boesen's mayorship so far, County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Boesen took office in January as the first woman in city history to hold the seat.

She's also Des Moines' first new mayor in 20 years following Frank Cownie's decision not to seek re-election.

Driving the news: The City Council voted last month to hold a March 19 election to fill Boesen's former council seat.

The deadline for candidates to file is Feb. 23 at 5pm.

Zoom in: The three current candidates are architect Mike Simonson, community activist Robert Pate and computer programmer and former Ward 1 candidate Rose Marie Smith.

Of note: Fitzgerald says id he anticipates multiple other candidates announcing their campaigns in the coming days.