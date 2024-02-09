Des Moines Public Schools eyes $14 million cuts, including school staff

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Des Moines Public Schools may have to cut $14 million from its budget for the next school year.

Why it matters: Identified potential cuts include $1 million to high school staff, as well as $3 million in staff cuts across the district due to declining enrollment.

The remaining $11 million in cuts has not yet been determined.

State of play: For years, DMPS has faced financial challenges due to declining enrollment, coupled with increasing operating costs.

Over the last five years, the district lost 2,287 students — the equivalent of one large high school.

What's new: DMPS CFO Shashank Aurora tells Axios that Gov. Kim Reynolds' education proposals this session have resulted in budgetary unknowns for school districts.

Reynolds has proposed raising new teacher salaries from $33.5K to $50K while requiring teachers with 12 or more years of experience to earn $62,000.

She also proposed changing how Area Education Agencies are funded and giving schools a 2.5% increase in supplemental state aid, the largest source of funding for schools' general funds.

Yes, but: State funding hasn't kept up with increasing operating costs, Aurora says.

What they're saying: While he agrees teachers should earn more, focusing only on them instead of the rest of the rest of school staff can create messy union negotiations, Aurora says.

Ultimately, Aurora wants lawmakers to increase funding to schools so that they can raise salaries themselves.

Between the lines: Even if Reynolds' proposals don't end up passing, the district still needs to cut millions to balance its budget.

Of note: DMPS also does not expect to raise its property tax rates next fiscal year, though homeowners may still pay more due to rising home valuations.