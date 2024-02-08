Des Moines might sell part of a cemetery

A portion of Des Moines Masonic Cemetery near 48th Street and Franklin Avenue could be sold later this month. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

An unused five-acre portion of the Des Moines Masonic Cemetery could be sold to make way for a new ChildServe center.

State of play: DSM agreed to take ownership of the 40-acre cemetery last year after Masonic members encountered financial difficulties in maintaining its grounds and structures.

The roads are in "dire need" of repairs, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page tells Axios.

Meanwhile, ChildServe — a Johnston-based group that assists children with special healthcare needs — wants to relocate and expand its DSM center currently located in Woodland Heights.

The nonprofit last year announced a $10 million capital campaign for the project.

What's happening: City Council will consider selling the five-acre plot to ChildServe for $600,000 on Feb. 19. Proceeds would help pay for improvements for the remaining portions of the cemetery.

Building designs and a timeline for the 20,000-square-foot facility haven't yet been established, ChildServe spokesperson Jordan Juhl Marcón tells Axios.

⚰️ The intrigue: The city is not concerned about running out of cemetery space because more people are now choosing cremation over traditional burials, Page says.