More than 12,500 people are buried at the Des Moines Masonic Cemetery. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Private ownership of the Des Moines Masonic Cemetery will transfer to the city in coming weeks due to financial hardships.

Why it matters: A city takeover is necessary to help avoid further deferred maintenance, according to a summary provided to the City Council.

Catch up fast: The 40-acre site is adjacent to Glendale Cemetery, just south of Franklin Avenue Library in the Waveland Park neighborhood.

It has been managed by Masonic members since it was formed around 1920.

Annual operating expenses are now around $300,000, or roughly twice its annual revenue, according to the summary.

Driving the news: The council last week agreed to take over the cemetery and its records, including a nearly $733K maintenance fund.

Equipment and an adjacent home that's been used as office space is being sold to retire the Masonic Cemetery Association's debt.

Of note: State law requires cemeteries that are financially insolvent and then go into a legal process known as receivership be transferred to the nearest municipality.

This is a voluntary agreement and will avoid some legal costs, DSM Parks and Recreation director Ben Page tells Axios.

What's next: The city is examining infrastructure and will make improvements to the cemetery's roads, landscaping and monuments in coming years, Page says.