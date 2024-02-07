Scoop: Hy-Vee's chopped hours may violate Des Moines contract

The main Court Avenue entrance at the downtown Hy-Vee has been closed for weeks, directing customers to its rear or side entrances. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Hy-Vee's abrupt cut in operating hours at its downtown Des Moines store this week potentially violates a development agreement with the city, per records obtained by Axios.

The change follows the store's recent temporary block of some aisles as the grocery chain reconsiders the location's layout.

Why it matters: The city government provided millions of dollars in incentives for a "full-service grocery store" — the only one downtown — when it opened in 2017.

Deputy city manager Matt Anderson tells Axios the store is essential for downtown's growing population.

Some of Hy-Vee's financial incentives are over a 15-year period.

State of play: Hy-Vee posted notes on its doors Monday announcing new daily store hours are 8am-6pm.

But adevelopment agreement with the city requires the downtown store be open daily from 6am-11pm — a seven-hour difference.

Zoom in: Theft and loitering have become a problem at the store with police being called there more than 200 times in the last six months, Hy-Vee spokesperson Tina Potthoff tells Axios.

The changes are to ensure safety of customers and employees, she says.

Plus: The number of customers served in early morning and evening hours has significantly decreased at the store since the pandemic because more people now work from home, Potthoff says.

Flashback: Hy-Vee announced plans in 2021 to convert the store into a HealthMarket but indefinitely tabled the idea after the proposal was not well received by customers and city officials.

What they're saying: The city's economic development department hadn't received a formal request to amend the contract as of yesterday.

The city has contacted developer Knapp Properties to initiate conversations with Hy-Vee, Anderson says.

How it works: DSM generally tries to work with businesses for an agreeable solution before issuing written notices.

Hy-Vee would have 45 days to take corrective actions if a notice is formally issued, city spokesperson Devin Perry tells Axios.

Of note: The city occasionally rescinds tax incentives to companies that do not follow through on economic development promises, including Wells Fargo, which recently announced it's leaving some of its DSM locations.