Hy-Vee blocks aisles as it plans a downtown redesign

Gates as well a boxes of wine now serve as temporary partitions, blocking paths to aisles and making customers reroute within the downtown Hy-Vee. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Multiple pathways between aisles are temporarily blocked at the downtown Hy-Vee — a step in resetting the store's open layout, company spokesperson Tina Potthoff tells Axios.

Why it matters: It's the only full-service grocery store and pharmacy in downtown and previous proposed changes were not well received.

The grocery chain placed an indefinite hold on plans to convert the location into a HealthMarket after community leaders voiced concerns in 2021.

Catch up fast: Developers received millions of dollars in incentives allocated by the city of Des Moines, including a 10-year tax abatement for the project.

The store was initially supposed to be open 24 hours a day, but that plan changed prior to its grand opening in 2017.

Of note: The store's primary checkout option is now self-checkout kiosks, technology that has frustrated some customers.

What they're saying: The partitions that store employees recently put up to block customer traffic between multiple aisles are temporary as the store works to update its layout, Potthoff says.

The proposed new design would create partitions in several areas, including grocery, dining, coffee, and wine and spirits.

What's next: Discussions are still taking place and there is no timeline for permanent changes, Potthoff says.