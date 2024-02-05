How Des Moines plans to reduce ambulance trips to the ER

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

People who use ambulance services the most will be the focus of a new city program designed to reduce unnecessary emergency room transports, Des Moines Fire Department assistant chief Percy Coleman tells Axios.

Why it matters: The fire department reviewed its 2022 data and found that 85 of the highest ambulance users amassed about 1,450 transports to area emergency rooms.

That averages to just over 17 transports per person and the majority involved issues that were not life threatening, Coleman says. .

Catch up fast: For more than a decade, a growing number of the department's calls have not been fire related. Officials say many were avoidable.

In response, fire chief John TeKippe urged people to think before dialing 911 in 2022.

Yes, but: The fire department responded to another record number of calls in 2023 — just over 33,350, up more than 800 from 2022.

Zoom in: People who overuse ambulance services often don't have vehicles.

Many have mental or physical disabilities that can complicate their care or decisions for calling, Coleman says.

Of note: Ambulance transports generally cost more than $600, a figure that doesn't include emergency room or other medical costs.

Plus, unnecessary calls can interfere with responses to true emergencies, Coleman says.

Driving the news: DSM's new "Mobile Integrated Healthcare" program will launch this spring.

It's modeled after one in San Antonio, Texas, that is credited for reducing thousands of calls annually.

How it works: Fire department staffers, dispatchers and companies that manage Iowa's Medicaid program will identify people with 10 or more transports in a six-month period.

Those users will be invited to enroll in a program to help obtain care, which could include transportation assistance.

City staffers believe much of the program's projected $250,000 annual cost will be paid via savings, including grants or contributions from insurance companies that could benefit from the program, Coleman says.

The big picture: Communities across the U.S. are dealing with an increase in emergency calls, partly due to aging populations.

Some emergency officials project their call volumes won't level off for more than a decade, per city government trade publication The Municipal.

Related: Counselors replace DSM police in hundreds of 911 calls.