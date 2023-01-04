Des Moines fire chief advises people to think before dialing 911

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a record of nearly 32,500 calls in 2022, according to city data.

That's about 1,600 more calls compared to 2021.

Why it matters: Nearly two-thirds of calls last year — or 20,265 — were for medical assistance and some could have been avoided, chief John TeKippe said in a video released Tuesday.

The big picture: Last year's numbers are part of a decades long trend where a growing number of the fire department's primary calls are not fire related.

Unless a call is a true emergency, family doctors or medical clinics are often better resources because they know a patient's history and can provide more specialized care, he said.

The bottom line: Think before you dial.