Fleur Cinema adds menstruation products to men's bathrooms

One of the baskets of complimentary menstruation products offered in the men's restrooms at Fleur Cinema & Café. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Free menstruation products were recently added to the men's bathrooms at Fleur Cinema & Café in Des Moines.

Why it matters: Not all people who menstruate identify as women.

Transgender and nonbinary advocates have for years voiced support for better access to menstrual products.

Catch up fast: Fleur's owners partnered with Fridley Theatres to reopen about six months ago following an extended pandemic shutdown.

The independent theater has long offered amenities such as toothpicks and mints in its bathrooms but recently decided to offer the same amenities in all of them, Fridley president Russell Vannorsdel tells Axios.

The big picture: Offering products like tampons in men's restrooms has been controversial around the country.