Fleur Cinema adds menstruation products to men's bathrooms
Free menstruation products were recently added to the men's bathrooms at Fleur Cinema & Café in Des Moines.
Why it matters: Not all people who menstruate identify as women.
- Transgender and nonbinary advocates have for years voiced support for better access to menstrual products.
Catch up fast: Fleur's owners partnered with Fridley Theatres to reopen about six months ago following an extended pandemic shutdown.
- The independent theater has long offered amenities such as toothpicks and mints in its bathrooms but recently decided to offer the same amenities in all of them, Fridley president Russell Vannorsdel tells Axios.
The big picture: Offering products like tampons in men's restrooms has been controversial around the country.
- Illinois passed a law in 2021 requiring public schools to offer menstrual products in virtually all bathrooms used by students in the fourth grade or older, leading to protests as recently as last year.
- Clemson University in South Carolina removed the products from its men's library bathrooms late last year in response to a conservative student group's complaints.
