A new scene is in the works for the Fleur Cinema. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The Fleur Cinema & Café is staging a comeback, including recent renovations that make one of its theaters easier to use for live entertainment or presentations, owner Michael Coppola told Axios this week.

Meanwhile, Varsity Cinema will reopen Dec. 15 after a $5 million rehab.

Why it matters: The theaters were prime places in the metro to catch indie or foreign films prior to their closers.

The Fleur remained closed for months after the pandemic peak due to concerns that not enough independent films were being released to sustain business.

In recent months, the focus has shifted to advancing the cinema's business model to adapt to evolving movie-watching trends, Coppola said.

Catch up fast: Coppola opened The Fleur in 2001 as the first in Iowa to feature beer, wine and a full espresso bar.

It remained edgy for nearly two decades, eventually being named the "Coolest Movie Theater" in Iowa by Cosmopolitan magazine in 2017.

What's happening: Coppola, who now lives much of the year in Arizona, is in talks to partner with a movie theater operating company.

He was in Iowa Monday, partly to work on a deal

The facility is being leased for special films or live events.

Zoom in: The Varsity, a separate Drake-area theater, closed in 2018. Its revamp was spearheaded by the nonprofit Des Moines Film Society.