Des Moines approves request to demolish historic home
A demolition request for a home listed on the National Register of Historic Places was approved by the Des Moines City Council this week.
Why it matters: Historic home restorations are credited for transforming neighborhoods like Sherman Hill into what is now among DSM's priciest real estate.
- But this house has been designated a public nuisance since 2018.
Flashback: The 124-year-old house was built for the family of Edward Baker Evans — an attorney previously appointed by President Grover Cleveland as Registrar of the Government Land Office of Iowa.
- Evans also worked as the first secretary of Drake University's law school, later becoming its second dean, and was one of the founders of Iowa Methodist Hospital.
State of play: Former owner Calvin Sale planned to restore the home and possibly turn it into a bed and breakfast, according to his 2002 application to the National Register.
Yes, but: Sale made minimal progress and eventually stopped working on the home, according to information provided to city council last week.
- A judge ordered the home's demolition in September.
- Sale appealed the order before selling the home in October for $49,000.
Driving the news: City council unanimously approved new owner MT Homes Services' demolition request on Monday rather than forward it to the city's Landmark Review Board for further study.
What they're saying: The home would've been a good candidate to move and restore, home preservationist and DSM resident Rob McCammon tells Axios.
- This week's council agenda was published late last week and the process didn't give potentially interested parties time to put together a plan, he said.
Of note: Sale believed the new owners intended to save the home when he sold it, he tells Axios.
- He says the council's action is an example of its disregard for historic preservation, citing the recent demolition of the Highland Apartments as an example.
The intrigue: MT Home Services is willing to consider preservationists' offers, spokesperson Ashley Martinez told Axios Tuesday evening.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.