Des Moines approves request to demolish historic home

The Edward B. and Nettie E. Evans house is located at 1410 19th St. in Des Moines. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A demolition request for a home listed on the National Register of Historic Places was approved by the Des Moines City Council this week.

Why it matters: Historic home restorations are credited for transforming neighborhoods like Sherman Hill into what is now among DSM's priciest real estate.

But this house has been designated a public nuisance since 2018.

Flashback: The 124-year-old house was built for the family of Edward Baker Evans — an attorney previously appointed by President Grover Cleveland as Registrar of the Government Land Office of Iowa.

Evans also worked as the first secretary of Drake University's law school, later becoming its second dean, and was one of the founders of Iowa Methodist Hospital.

State of play: Former owner Calvin Sale planned to restore the home and possibly turn it into a bed and breakfast, according to his 2002 application to the National Register.

Yes, but: Sale made minimal progress and eventually stopped working on the home, according to information provided to city council last week.

A judge ordered the home's demolition in September.

Sale appealed the order before selling the home in October for $49,000.

Driving the news: City council unanimously approved new owner MT Homes Services' demolition request on Monday rather than forward it to the city's Landmark Review Board for further study.

What they're saying: The home would've been a good candidate to move and restore, home preservationist and DSM resident Rob McCammon tells Axios.

This week's council agenda was published late last week and the process didn't give potentially interested parties time to put together a plan, he said.

Of note: Sale believed the new owners intended to save the home when he sold it, he tells Axios.

He says the council's action is an example of its disregard for historic preservation, citing the recent demolition of the Highland Apartments as an example.

The intrigue: MT Home Services is willing to consider preservationists' offers, spokesperson Ashley Martinez told Axios Tuesday evening.