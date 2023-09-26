38 mins ago - News
Historic Highland Apartments demolished
The Highland Apartments are now demolished as contractors removed debris Monday.
Why it matters: The 110-year-old building was a contributing structure of the historic Highland Park business district, but was also on the city's public nuisance list.
Catch up fast: The previous developer abandoned a nearly $5 million restoration plan after determining the concept was not financially feasible.
- Invest DSM, which spearheads rehab projects, purchased the building in March and determined the structure's poor condition made saving it impractical.
Of note: Preservationists were unsuccessful in halting the city's issuance of a demolition permit.
What's next: Invest DSM is seeking interested developers for the site.
- Construction could begin as early as next year, Christopher Civitate of Invest DSM tells Axios.
