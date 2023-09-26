Historic Highland Apartments demolished

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Longtime neglect resulted in structural problems and widespread mold throughout Highland Apartments, 3524 6th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Invest DSM

The Highland Apartments are now demolished as contractors removed debris Monday.

Why it matters: The 110-year-old building was a contributing structure of the historic Highland Park business district, but was also on the city's public nuisance list.

Catch up fast: The previous developer abandoned a nearly $5 million restoration plan after determining the concept was not financially feasible.

Invest DSM, which spearheads rehab projects, purchased the building in March and determined the structure's poor condition made saving it impractical.

Of note: Preservationists were unsuccessful in halting the city's issuance of a demolition permit.

What's next: Invest DSM is seeking interested developers for the site.

Construction could begin as early as next year, Christopher Civitate of Invest DSM tells Axios.