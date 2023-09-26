38 mins ago - News

Historic Highland Apartments demolished

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Highland Apartments.

Longtime neglect resulted in structural problems and widespread mold throughout Highland Apartments, 3524 6th Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Invest DSM

The Highland Apartments are now demolished as contractors removed debris Monday.

Why it matters: The 110-year-old building was a contributing structure of the historic Highland Park business district, but was also on the city's public nuisance list.

Catch up fast: The previous developer abandoned a nearly $5 million restoration plan after determining the concept was not financially feasible.

  • Invest DSM, which spearheads rehab projects, purchased the building in March and determined the structure's poor condition made saving it impractical.

Of note: Preservationists were unsuccessful in halting the city's issuance of a demolition permit.

What's next: Invest DSM is seeking interested developers for the site.

  • Construction could begin as early as next year, Christopher Civitate of Invest DSM tells Axios.
Photos of Highland Apartments demolition.
Invest DSM redevelopment concept calls for a $9M-$12M project that will include as many as 40 apartments on this site.
