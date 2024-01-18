Library drops late book fines, unblocks 1,000 cards
Late fines were eliminated for all books at the Des Moines Public Library (DMPL) this week.
Why it matters: Fines create barriers to library access that disproportionately impact low-income residents, DMPL director Susan Woody wrote in a statement.
- Just over $43,000 in library fines were dropped and cards of about 1,000 people were unlocked.
Catch up fast: The American Library Association has advocated its members eliminate fines since 2019.
- Waukee, Altoona and Clive are among the metro's public libraries that have eliminated most fines.
State of play: DMPL eliminated fines on children's and teen materials in 2020 and did away with a $1 DVD checkout fee in 2022.
- There are still late fines for items from the "Library of Things" and some other special loan materials.
Zoom in: Books not returned within 14 days of their due date are considered lost and could result in a replacement charge.
- Replacement charges are removed if the item is returned within three months.
Of note: The DMPL collected roughly $33,000 in fines in the fiscal year that ended last June. That's less than one-third of 1% of its annual operating budget, spokesperson Tim Paluch tells Axios.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.