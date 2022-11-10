Des Moines library now checking out tents, games and more

If you need a tent, ice cream maker or dinosaur-shaped cookie cutters — the Des Moines Public Library has all that and more in its new "Library of Things."

Driving the news: The new program allows library members to check out items for free for up to one week. If there are no holds, they can be renewed.

Why it matters: A "library of things" helps reduce waste consumption and gives residents free access to equipment they may only need occasionally.

What you'll find: There's a little bit of everything, from home and office supplies to games for an outdoor party.

🍝 What Linh wants to check out: This pasta maker to serve up some homemade noodles.

😴 What Jason wants to check out: After an election coverage week — This hammock!