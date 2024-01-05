Jan 5, 2024 - News
Park makeover includes seven new pickleball courts
Birdland Sports Park is getting a nearly $1.6 million makeover.
Details: Five existing tennis/pickleball courts are being replaced with seven new ones.
- They'll be constructed with post-tension concrete — a material that eliminates the jointing and cracking common in asphalt courts, Des Moines Parks and Recreation project manager Aaron Grave tells Axios.
Plus, the project includes two basketball courts, new fencing, lighting and landscaping.
Zoom in: The sports complex is across the street from North High School and within a 10-minute walk of more than 2,500 residents.
- The City Council approved the construction contract last month and it's costing $200K less than initially estimated by the city engineer.
What's next: Construction will begin soon and take about a year to complete.
