Des Moines embraces pickleball fever, remarks all tennis courts

All city-owned tennis courts are now ready for pickleball, a Des Moines spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Nationally, pickleball participation increased nearly 160% over the last three years, according to a report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Locally, it's not uncommon to see more pickleball games than tennis matches at places like Waveland tennis courts.

Catch up fast: The city's parks department began offering pickleball in 2020 because it could be played outside and was more pandemic friendly than other sports.

So far this year there are 26 adult league teams registered and 36 spring tournament teams.

Driving the news: City crews recently finished remarking all 41 municipal tennis courts so that both games can be played on them.

A pickleball-only court opens next month at the EMC Pocket Park and construction on four courts at Stone Park begins in 2024.

Meanwhile, summer league registrations began yesterday.

Fall sign ups begin in July.

The intrigue: There's a national backlash from tennis players who say the sport is noisy and "hijacking" their courts.

Comedian Stephen Colbert even poked fun at the "great pickleball war" in a recent skit.

Zoom in: DSM resident and tennis player Abe Goetz tells us tensions hinge on fewer available courts, damage when nets are improperly lowered and bad court etiquette.