Charted: Iowa's wasted food

Data: ReFED; Note: Manufacturing and food service surplus estimated at the state level from national data; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios Consumers and businesses in Iowa produced nearly 1.1 million tons of surplus food in 2022, per data from the nonprofit ReFED. That's a 20% increase from 2016. Why it matters: Wasting food also wastes the resources that went into producing it, with ripple effects on climate resources and the economy, Axios' Simran Parwani reports.

Food waste makes up 24% of municipal landfill input and contributes to 6.1% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

On average, a person wastes $759 on uneaten food each year.

In Iowa, residential waste made up about 476,000 tons, or 44% of the total.

The manufacturing sector's waste made up 41%.

Half of all Iowa food waste was thanks to trimmings and byproducts, per ReFED.

Zoom out: Across the country, people and businesses wasted 88.7 million tons of food.

That's equivalent to nearly 145 billion meals worth $473 billion.

What we're watching: Eat Greater Des Moines partnered with grocery stores, gas stations and local residents in 2022 to take excess food through its "Food Rescue App."

It sends notifications when a food rescue matches your availability as well as delivery instructions.

The big picture: As you mull over your resolutions for the new year, think about keeping ReFED's list of "Food Waste Five" strategies for reducing waste at home in mind: