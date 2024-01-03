Charted: Iowa's wasted food
Consumers and businesses in Iowa produced nearly 1.1 million tons of surplus food in 2022, per data from the nonprofit ReFED. That's a 20% increase from 2016.
Why it matters: Wasting food also wastes the resources that went into producing it, with ripple effects on climate resources and the economy, Axios' Simran Parwani reports.
- Food waste makes up 24% of municipal landfill input and contributes to 6.1% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
- On average, a person wastes $759 on uneaten food each year.
In Iowa, residential waste made up about 476,000 tons, or 44% of the total.
- The manufacturing sector's waste made up 41%.
- Half of all Iowa food waste was thanks to trimmings and byproducts, per ReFED.
Zoom out: Across the country, people and businesses wasted 88.7 million tons of food.
- That's equivalent to nearly 145 billion meals worth $473 billion.
What we're watching: Eat Greater Des Moines partnered with grocery stores, gas stations and local residents in 2022 to take excess food through its "Food Rescue App."
- It sends notifications when a food rescue matches your availability as well as delivery instructions.
The big picture: As you mull over your resolutions for the new year, think about keeping ReFED's list of "Food Waste Five" strategies for reducing waste at home in mind:
- Store food properly.
- Freeze food to extend its freshness.
- Dedicate a day each week for eating leftovers.
- Learn the labels of the food you're buying.
- Plan your meals before buying groceries, and follow those plans.
