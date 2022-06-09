How Des Moines' Food Rescue app can prevent food waste

A local non-profit is asking for the public's help to feed hungry families through a unique app that prevents food waste.

Driving the news: Eat Greater Des Moines is partnering with grocery stores, gas stations and normal everyday people to take excess food off their hands.

Why it matters: The demand for food assistance is strong, especially since Iowa's SNAP benefits reverted back to their pre-pandemic levels, leaving families with $95 less a month.

At the same time, Aubrey Alvarez, executive director of Eat Greater Des Moines, estimates half a million pounds of food are going into the garbage in the metro every month.

"We're just making sure this food doesn't go into the dumpster," Alvarez said.

The non-profit then gives the food to shelters and churches who distribute it to families in need.

Yes, but: Transporting the often perishable goods in a timely manner is a challenge.

That's where app users come in.

How it works: Anyone can download the non-profit's "Food Rescue App" and sign up to volunteer.

It'll give you notifications of when a food rescue matches your availability.

You'll then get delivery instructions.

Even if you can't haul items around town, the non-profit is looking for people who are willing to have their excess food picked up.