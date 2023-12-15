Plush courtside seating en route for the Iowa Wolves
The Iowa Wolves are working on a custom-designed chair to upgrade the team's premium seats at Wells Fargo Arena.
Details: The cushioned chairs will include the NBA G-League team's logo and be used for courtside, team bench, scorers tables and home locker room seats.
- Oakview Group, the event center's management company, will purchase about 550 chairs for the project.
- That's enough to cover season ticket holders on the floor as well as rows A and B starting as soon as the end of this season, Chris Connolly, general manager of the Iowa Events Center, tells Axios.
Zoom out: Wolves' premium seats are currently "regular concert chairs," unlike most NBA arenas that have more luxurious options, Connolly says.
Of note: Polk County's government owns the events center and supervisors last month approved a five-year lease extension with the Wolves to play home games there.
- They approved $140,000 for the seats during the same meeting.
- The upgrades do not necessarily mean ticket prices will increase next season, Connolly says.
If you go: The Wolves play Cleveland at Wells Fargo Arena Friday at 7pm.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.