The Iowa Wolves' courtside seating at Wells Fargo Arena will be comfier next season. Photo: Courtesy of the Iowa Events Center

The Iowa Wolves are working on a custom-designed chair to upgrade the team's premium seats at Wells Fargo Arena.

Details: The cushioned chairs will include the NBA G-League team's logo and be used for courtside, team bench, scorers tables and home locker room seats.

Oakview Group, the event center's management company, will purchase about 550 chairs for the project.

550 chairs for the project. That's enough to cover season ticket holders on the floor as well as rows A and B starting as soon as the end of this season, Chris Connolly, general manager of the Iowa Events Center, tells Axios.

Zoom out: Wolves' premium seats are currently "regular concert chairs," unlike most NBA arenas that have more luxurious options, Connolly says.

Of note: Polk County's government owns the events center and supervisors last month approved a five-year lease extension with the Wolves to play home games there.

They approved $140,000 for the seats during the same meeting.

The upgrades do not necessarily mean ticket prices will increase next season, Connolly says.

If you go: The Wolves play Cleveland at Wells Fargo Arena Friday at 7pm.