Plush courtside seating en route for the Iowa Wolves

A photo inside Wells Fargo Arena.

The Iowa Wolves' courtside seating at Wells Fargo Arena will be comfier next season. Photo: Courtesy of the Iowa Events Center

The Iowa Wolves are working on a custom-designed chair to upgrade the team's premium seats at Wells Fargo Arena.

Details: The cushioned chairs will include the NBA G-League team's logo and be used for courtside, team bench, scorers tables and home locker room seats.

  • Oakview Group, the event center's management company, will purchase about 550 chairs for the project.
  • That's enough to cover season ticket holders on the floor as well as rows A and B starting as soon as the end of this season, Chris Connolly, general manager of the Iowa Events Center, tells Axios.

Zoom out: Wolves' premium seats are currently "regular concert chairs," unlike most NBA arenas that have more luxurious options, Connolly says.

Of note: Polk County's government owns the events center and supervisors last month approved a five-year lease extension with the Wolves to play home games there.

  • They approved $140,000 for the seats during the same meeting.
  • The upgrades do not necessarily mean ticket prices will increase next season, Connolly says.

If you go: The Wolves play Cleveland at Wells Fargo Arena Friday at 7pm.

