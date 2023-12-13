Des Moines' $4 million airport art mystery

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fundraising for a $4 million public art project at DSM International Airport's new terminal is now underway.

The intrigue: The capital campaign, led by the Greater DSM Public Art Foundation, has already reached $1 million, according to GIVEdsm.

Yes, but: Specific details about the project won't be unveiled until early January, foundation director Alexa McCarthy tells Axios.

State of play: The $445 million terminal is anticipated to open in 2026. Its highly-visible spaces are opportunities for expansive and engaging installations, according to GIVEdsm.

The art project's funding deadline is Oct. 29, 2024.

Of note: The foundation is behind some of the metro's most recognizable recent public art projects, including the giant leaf sculpture at the Greater DSM Botanical Garden and the "Liftoff" sculpture at the airport's entrance that was installed in 2021.