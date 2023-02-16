Data: BTS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Haters can say what they want about our airport — but in comparison to the rest of the nation, DSM flights are more likely to be on time.

Driving the news: 87% of domestic flights from the Des Moines International Airport departed on time in November 2022, per the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.

That's compared to the national rate of 81%.

The big picture: At the national level, airlines performed admirably throughout the fall of 2022, with on-time departure rates at or above 80% between September and November.

That's up significantly from last summer, when staff shortages and foul weather combined to muck up the complex, interconnected web that is the air travel system.

Zoom in: Across the 28 cities with Axios Local newsrooms, the Washington, D.C. area's Dulles International Airport had the best on-time performance in November 2022, at 88%.

Denver — where brutal storms tend to snarl wintertime operations — had the lowest, at 76%.

Yes, but: This dataset doesn't include last December's meltdown at Southwest Airlines, which led to thousands of cancellations and delays at that particular carrier nationwide.

Be smart: Because airlines' systems and routes are so interconnected, problems at one airport or in one region tend to cascade across the country.

The bottom line: Sure, there's only a couple coffee options at DSM and the chargers don't always work, but what other airport can you comfortably get through in 30 minutes?