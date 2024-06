Share on email (opens in new window)

Des Moines' Vision Zero dashboard officially launched this month. Why it matters: The website provides the public with local crash data, including details like the posted speeds in areas where people were seriously injured or killed.

The info will help the city prioritize future roadway improvements, including "street diets" to reduce lanes and slow vehicle speeds, city traffic engineer John Davis tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Vision Zero is part of a safety plan to eliminate serious accidents on streets and help the city qualify for roadway improvement grants.

High-injury corridors along University Avenue and Southeast 14th Street are among areas already pinpointed for improvements in an action plan adopted by the City Council in June.

By the numbers: The dashboard currently shows five years of data through 2021 with an annual update for 2022 in the works, Davis said.

There were 487 crashes that resulted in at least one serious injury or death during that time.

The intrigue: About 80% — just over 380 accidents — were on roads with posted speeds of 35 mph or less.

About 30%, almost 150 crashes, were on minor arterial streets. That's more than those reported along DSM sections of U.S. and state highways combined, according to the data.

Data: City of Des Moines; Chart: Axios

Zoom in: The dashboard includes an interactive map of crash sites and provides report case numbers to help people review accident-specific details.

Another chart maps the city's progress towards a 2040 goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries.

The big picture: Vision Zero is part of an international safety campaign that some municipalities adopted years ago.

Multiple European cities that participate in the pledge have registered fewer traffic deaths, Bloomberg reports.

Yes, but: It isn't an accident cure-all.