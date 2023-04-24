More "road diets" are in Des Moines' future

DSM's road diets are about to get supersized.

Why it matters: A citywide series of street safety improvement projects is being recommended by a consultant hired to help eliminate traffic deaths in a draft report being presented to the City Council this morning.

Catch up fast: DSM is implementing Vision Zero, a Swedish transportation safety goal developed in the 1990s to eliminate serious accidents on streets.

The city's goal is to reach zero traffic deaths by 2040.

The plan can help DSM qualify for federal or state roadway improvement grants.

What they found: There were as many as 6,047 yearly crashes between 2017 and 2021, according to data analyzed by Toole Design Group, the Maryland-based consultant hired last year.

An average of 156 people were seriously injured or killed each year, with a disproportionate share of those occurring on four-lane streets without medians.

Most crashes occurred during peak evening commutes.Those that happened later were more severe.

Zoom in: The study pinpoints high-injury corridors, with University Avenue between 56th Street and East 40th at the top of the list.

Southeast 14th Street between Southridge Boulevard and Johnston Court was second.

Southwest 9th from County Line Road to Morgan Street was third.

Yes, but: Other areas may see traffic-calming projects first because of their "project readiness" and available federal funding, according to the report.

Sections of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway/19th Streets, Douglas Avenue and Euclid Avenue are among them.

What's next: The council is expected to approve the report in coming weeks with the city seeking grants soon after, a city spokesperson tells Axios.