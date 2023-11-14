Share on email (opens in new window)

These yellow reflective backplates at the intersection of 19th Street and I-235 were installed in the last few weeks. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Reflective backplates are being added to traffic signals at five DSM intersections as part of a test project, city traffic engineer John Davis tells Axios. Why it matters: They're designed to improve visibility for traffic signals and can reduce crashes, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

The test is part of the city's Vision Zero plan to eliminate road deaths by 2040. Each backplate costs under $200.

State of play: Multiple styles of the backplates will be reviewed over the next six months for things like how well they work in different weather conditions.

More will likely be added after the initial review is completed.

Of note: DSM is modeling its program after similar ones in Tacoma, Washington and Minneapolis.

Zoom in: Three of the test intersections are along 19th Street — at Forest Ave., University Ave. and I-235 North.