44 mins ago - News
Charted: Iowa's food insecurity
An average of almost 9% of Iowa households were food insecure between 2020-2022, based on a new USDA report.
Details: Food insecurity means that at times during the year, a given household couldn't get enough food for at least one of its members because they didn't have enough money or resources.
- Inflation and the disappearance of pandemic-era benefits are linked with increasing needs, Axios' Emily Peck and Kavya Beheraj report.
Zoom in: Metro-area food banks have set "staggering" records in recent months.
- And groups like Primary Health Care say requests for free or reduced medical assistance are also up.
