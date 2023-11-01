44 mins ago - News

Charted: Iowa's food insecurity

Data: USDA Economic Research Service; Chart: Axios
An average of almost 9% of Iowa households were food insecure between 2020-2022, based on a new USDA report.

Details: Food insecurity means that at times during the year, a given household couldn't get enough food for at least one of its members because they didn't have enough money or resources.

Zoom in: Metro-area food banks have set "staggering" records in recent months.

  • And groups like Primary Health Care say requests for free or reduced medical assistance are also up.
Data: USDA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios
