It's been nearly a year since Iowa ended its additional SNAP benefits, but local nonprofits say food insecurity has only worsened in the metro area.

Driving the news: Visits to Des Moines Area Religious Council food pantries have been nearing peak pre-pandemic levels since January and the trend is expected to continue, spokesperson Blake Willadsen tells Axios.

1,614 individuals visited the pantries Jan. 3 — the highest single-day number for the food nonprofit in history.

State of play: At the beginning of the pandemic, Iowa households on SNAP received a monthly average of around $200 in additional benefits.

Even prior to that, food pantry visits were increasing year-over-year as families dealt with rising costs of living, Willadsen says.

Yes, but: In an effort to add more employees into the workforce, Iowa chose to leave the program early, ending the additional dollars in April 2022.

That led to spikes in food assistance at pantries like DMARC. One in six Des Moines residents went to a DMARC pantry in 2022.

What's next: The demand isn't expected to slow down with inflation, while new SNAP-related bills in the Legislature could create more difficulties for recipients, says Luke Elzinga of DMARC.

The Iowa House and Senate are both considering SNAP-related bills to create more restrictions on who can qualify for food assistance, Elzinga tells Axios.

Both bills contain a $15,000 asset limit with exemptions for vehicles.

They would also require real-time eligibility verification, which requires recipients fill out paperwork within a 10-day notice if there's an employment change.

What they're saying: "This just adds more administrative hurdles that folks would potentially need to jump through," Elzinga says.

The big picture: SNAP ended in most states at the end of last month.