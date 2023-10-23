Mapped: Women's role in Iowa's political funding
Women contributed about 30% of the donations to Iowa's statewide and legislative offices in last year's general elections, according to a new report from Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics.
Why it matters: Women remain underrepresented in politics and their share of donations are entwined with that fact, Axios' Emma Hurt reports.
The big picture: Nationally, women donors made up 29% - 33% of the contributions to general election candidates at statewide and state legislative levels between 2019 and 2022, according to data from OpenSecrets in the report.
- Among all state legislators, 33% are women, while eight of the 28 governors running for re-election last year are women.
Zoom in: The percent of women in Iowa's statewide and legislative offices is similar to their recent share of donations, around 30%.
- Women serve in 15 of 50 seats in the Iowa Senate and 29 of 100 in the House.
- And they hold two of the seven state executive offices — Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.
Of note: The most women in state history now serve in the Iowa Legislature, according to the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at ISU.
- Plus, three of Iowa's six congressional seats are held by women.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.