Mapped: Women's role in Iowa's political funding

Reproduced from Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics; Note: States with top-two or top-four primary systems were also excluded; Map: Axios Visuals

Women contributed about 30% of the donations to Iowa's statewide and legislative offices in last year's general elections, according to a new report from Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics.

Why it matters: Women remain underrepresented in politics and their share of donations are entwined with that fact, Axios' Emma Hurt reports.

The big picture: Nationally, women donors made up 29% - 33% of the contributions to general election candidates at statewide and state legislative levels between 2019 and 2022, according to data from OpenSecrets in the report.

Among all state legislators, 33% are women, while eight of the 28 governors running for re-election last year are women.

Zoom in: The percent of women in Iowa's statewide and legislative offices is similar to their recent share of donations, around 30%.

Women serve in 15 of 50 seats in the Iowa Senate and 29 of 100 in the House.

And they hold two of the seven state executive offices — Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.

Of note: The most women in state history now serve in the Iowa Legislature, according to the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at ISU.