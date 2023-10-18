Share on email (opens in new window)

Science Center of Iowa officials announced last year that its IMAX Dome Theater would not reopen following water damage. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

I read about the new exhibit at the Science Center that explores how dogs and cats see the world.

My 8-year-old granddaughter was with me and we immediately began trying to figure out when we could go see it.

Do you know why their hours are so limited? — Marybeth Lytle, Urbandale.

State of play: The Science Center of Iowa adjusted hours following the pandemic to adjust to visitors' changing behavior, spokesperson Amy Hock tells Axios.

The changes were necessary as part of the nonprofit's efforts to be good stewards of its resources, she says.

Zoom in: The center was open 40 hours a week between Tuesdays and Sundays as of January 2020.

Now it's open 28 hours a week between Thursdays and Sundays.

Of note: The center is also open on Wednesdays during summer months.

Prior to the pandemic it was open seven days a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

If you go: The center is now open 9am-4pm Thursday-Sunday at 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.