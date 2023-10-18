1 hour ago - News

Ask Axios: Why are Science Center hours limited?

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Science Center of Iowa.

Science Center of Iowa officials announced last year that its IMAX Dome Theater would not reopen following water damage. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

I read about the new exhibit at the Science Center that explores how dogs and cats see the world.

  • My 8-year-old granddaughter was with me and we immediately began trying to figure out when we could go see it.
  • Do you know why their hours are so limited? — Marybeth Lytle, Urbandale.

State of play: The Science Center of Iowa adjusted hours following the pandemic to adjust to visitors' changing behavior, spokesperson Amy Hock tells Axios.

  • The changes were necessary as part of the nonprofit's efforts to be good stewards of its resources, she says.

Zoom in: The center was open 40 hours a week between Tuesdays and Sundays as of January 2020.

  • Now it's open 28 hours a week between Thursdays and Sundays.

Of note: The center is also open on Wednesdays during summer months.

  • Prior to the pandemic it was open seven days a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

If you go: The center is now open 9am-4pm Thursday-Sunday at 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

