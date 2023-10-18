1 hour ago - News
Ask Axios: Why are Science Center hours limited?
I read about the new exhibit at the Science Center that explores how dogs and cats see the world.
- My 8-year-old granddaughter was with me and we immediately began trying to figure out when we could go see it.
- Do you know why their hours are so limited? — Marybeth Lytle, Urbandale.
State of play: The Science Center of Iowa adjusted hours following the pandemic to adjust to visitors' changing behavior, spokesperson Amy Hock tells Axios.
- The changes were necessary as part of the nonprofit's efforts to be good stewards of its resources, she says.
Zoom in: The center was open 40 hours a week between Tuesdays and Sundays as of January 2020.
- Now it's open 28 hours a week between Thursdays and Sundays.
Of note: The center is also open on Wednesdays during summer months.
- Prior to the pandemic it was open seven days a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
If you go: The center is now open 9am-4pm Thursday-Sunday at 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
