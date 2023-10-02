Des Moines exhibit makes you feel like a dog
You can now experience the life of a pet at a new exhibition at the Science Center of Iowa (SCI).
Details: "Cats & Dogs The Exhibition" is "a sensory and interactive journey."
- Colors, materials and furnishings give visitors a view of life through a pet's perspective.
Zoom in: The exhibition incorporates scientific, sociological and cultural learnings about the animals in recent years.
- Visitors will also learn how cats and dogs communicate as well as interpret people's emotions.
Go: The exhibit runs through Jan. 7 during normal SCI hours.
- Thursday-Sunday, 9am-4pm.
