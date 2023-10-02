2 hours ago - Things to Do

Des Moines exhibit makes you feel like a dog

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a dog.

Eevee is a rescue dog saved by Heinz57 and adopted by Urbandale resident Sean Dengler and his family last year. He says she's "a perfect pooch." Photo: Courtesy of Sean

You can now experience the life of a pet at a new exhibition at the Science Center of Iowa (SCI).

Details: "Cats & Dogs The Exhibition" is "a sensory and interactive journey."

  • Colors, materials and furnishings give visitors a view of life through a pet's perspective.

Zoom in: The exhibition incorporates scientific, sociological and cultural learnings about the animals in recent years.

  • Visitors will also learn how cats and dogs communicate as well as interpret people's emotions.

Go: The exhibit runs through Jan. 7 during normal SCI hours.

  • Thursday-Sunday, 9am-4pm.
Photos of an interactive dog exhibit.
Visitors are encouraged to walk through a course on all fours as part of the Science Center's interactive exhibit. Photos: Courtesy of the Science Center of Iowa
