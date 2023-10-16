Prominent Evangelical advocacy group The Family Leader is endorsing four conservative candidates running for the Johnston school board.

Why it matters: Bob Vander Plaats, the group's leader, is known for endorsements in the Iowa caucuses as well as congressional races.

But this is the first time The Family Leader says it has endorsed in a local election — a signal towards the growing partisan politics on school boards.

State of play: The Family Leader announced its support last week for Johnston school board candidates Josh Nelson, Charles Steele, Lori Stiles and Michelle Veach, who are all running together for four open seats.

The group plans to send 1,700 mailers out across Johnston to support the candidates.

What they're saying: The group's endorsement reads: "Your vote in a local school board election might be the most impactful vote you ever cast. School districts are small, and voter turnout is often extremely low. The margin between winning and losing is tight, which means your vote carries a lot of weight."

The other side: Johnston-area Democrats are promoting school board candidates Jason Arnold, Lya Williams and incumbents Jennifer Chamberland and Soneeta Mangra-Dutcher.