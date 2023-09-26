Johnston schools re-examines rules after Trump float attends homecoming parade

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Trump float making its way through the streets of Johnston last Thursday. Photo: Submitted by an Axios reader

Johnston High School homecoming organizers are re-examining their parade rules after a float was entered under four school board candidates promoting former President Trump.

The school's student council, which organizes the parade, was unaware of the float's theme prior to the parade, according to school officials.

Why it matters: While school board elections in Iowa are non-partisan, they've become highly political since 2020, as candidates are more overt about their ideologies being reflected in schools.

That's lowered staff morale, including at Johnston schools.

Driving the news: The Trump float was entered under the names of school board candidates Josh Nelson, Charles Steele, Lori Stiles and Michelle Veach.

Of note: The four candidates are running together and are supported by a local Republican group.

What they're saying: Nelson denied he knew the float was going to be Trump-related and said he participated in the parade last Thursday as a local school board candidate.

The addition of the Trump float was "more than I was expecting as well," he tells Axios.

The other three candidates did not respond to requests for comment.

Flashback: In 2021, Johnston's school board changed amidst a conservative wave that elected three new members.