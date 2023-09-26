Johnston schools re-examines rules after Trump float attends homecoming parade
Johnston High School homecoming organizers are re-examining their parade rules after a float was entered under four school board candidates promoting former President Trump.
- The school's student council, which organizes the parade, was unaware of the float's theme prior to the parade, according to school officials.
Why it matters: While school board elections in Iowa are non-partisan, they've become highly political since 2020, as candidates are more overt about their ideologies being reflected in schools.
- That's lowered staff morale, including at Johnston schools.
Driving the news: The Trump float was entered under the names of school board candidates Josh Nelson, Charles Steele, Lori Stiles and Michelle Veach.
Of note: The four candidates are running together and are supported by a local Republican group.
What they're saying: Nelson denied he knew the float was going to be Trump-related and said he participated in the parade last Thursday as a local school board candidate.
- The addition of the Trump float was "more than I was expecting as well," he tells Axios.
- The other three candidates did not respond to requests for comment.
Flashback: In 2021, Johnston's school board changed amidst a conservative wave that elected three new members.
- The district has also landed in the news for several politically charged issues, including board members supporting the creation of a Turning Point USA chapter, a pro-Trump youth group.
