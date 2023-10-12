Jolly Holiday Lights-goers will walk instead of drive this year

Jolly Holiday Lights — one of our area's most prolific winter traditions — is getting ready for its big move to the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona next month.

The event, which runs from Nov. 17-Jan. 7, is changing from its ticketed drive-thru format to a free, walkable experience around the mall.

Why it matters: It's the biggest fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Iowa, which grants "wishes" for local, critically-ill children.

But CEO Sara Kurovski tells Axios she's "very nervous" about how much the organization will raise after they were forced to unexpectedly pivot plans this year.

State of play: In March, Adventureland leadership told Kurovski that Jolly Holiday Lights could not return after hosting the event since 2016, she says.

Make-A-Wish Iowa decided to move to the Outlets of Des Moines, which offered to help with the transition.

The goal is to raise $1 million, which will help grant nearly 70 wishes.

What's new: Attendees will walk around the outlet mall to see the lights.

There will be lights to music, rooftop displays, 3D freestanding lights and the return of the "Wish Shop" with Santa.

Fundraising will come through selling a coupon book, plus events like a Sip & Shop night, train rides and breakfast with Santa.

Flashback: Jolly Holiday Lights moved to Adventureland from Water Works Park after floods destroyed equipment and canceled the event in 2015.

Make-A-Wish Iowa can't return there due to the group's insurance provider.

What they're saying: "Change is always a little nerve-wracking," Kurovski says, noting the event typically takes 12 months to organize. But "this is for the almost 400 kids waiting for a wish in Iowa. We know that the Iowa community will rally for them."

Of note: Adventureland spokesperson Alex Payne tells Axios that after last year's event, both organizations "mutually agreed to explore other options."