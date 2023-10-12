Jolly Holiday Lights-goers will walk instead of drive this year
Jolly Holiday Lights — one of our area's most prolific winter traditions — is getting ready for its big move to the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona next month.
- The event, which runs from Nov. 17-Jan. 7, is changing from its ticketed drive-thru format to a free, walkable experience around the mall.
Why it matters: It's the biggest fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Iowa, which grants "wishes" for local, critically-ill children.
- But CEO Sara Kurovski tells Axios she's "very nervous" about how much the organization will raise after they were forced to unexpectedly pivot plans this year.
State of play: In March, Adventureland leadership told Kurovski that Jolly Holiday Lights could not return after hosting the event since 2016, she says.
- Make-A-Wish Iowa decided to move to the Outlets of Des Moines, which offered to help with the transition.
- The goal is to raise $1 million, which will help grant nearly 70 wishes.
What's new: Attendees will walk around the outlet mall to see the lights.
- There will be lights to music, rooftop displays, 3D freestanding lights and the return of the "Wish Shop" with Santa.
- Fundraising will come through selling a coupon book, plus events like a Sip & Shop night, train rides and breakfast with Santa.
Flashback: Jolly Holiday Lights moved to Adventureland from Water Works Park after floods destroyed equipment and canceled the event in 2015.
- Make-A-Wish Iowa can't return there due to the group's insurance provider.
What they're saying: "Change is always a little nerve-wracking," Kurovski says, noting the event typically takes 12 months to organize. But "this is for the almost 400 kids waiting for a wish in Iowa. We know that the Iowa community will rally for them."
Of note: Adventureland spokesperson Alex Payne tells Axios that after last year's event, both organizations "mutually agreed to explore other options."
