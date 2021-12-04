Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

This year's must-see holiday light shows in the Des Moines metro

Only a grinch could frown after seeing these holiday lights across the Des Moines metro.

We've compiled a list of free finds and displays worth the extra penny.

Free neighborhood drives

Gingerbread Lane: Along Southeast Richland Court in Ankeny.

Details: 31 homes help tell an “original gingerbread story.” Visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods or money along to donate. Donations will go to the Food Bank of Iowa.

Santa and his helpers collect donations Friday-Sunday, but food donations can be left anytime in the gingerbread house.

Bonus: Frosty Circle, (aka SE Rio Circle), which connects with Gingerbread Lane.

⏰ Daily through Dec. 31, 5:30-9:30pm.

Another stop on "Gingerbread Lane" in Ankeny. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Beaverdale: Throughout the neighborhood but Ashby and Wallace avenues are best known for their holiday lighting extravagance.

Details: Dozens of homes compete in an annual lights contest. People's choice voting starts today.

⏰ Lights up through Dec. 31, from 6-9pm.

A home along Ashby Avenue in Beaverdale. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Pay admission to these

Jolly Holiday Lights: 3300 Adventureland Dr., Altoona.

Details: It's the 25th year for this Make-A-Wish fundraiser that's 2.5 miles long with more than 100 displays, the largest in Iowa.

Wishes of 80 kids with critical illnesses are, on average, granted via the event's revenue each year.·

⏰ 5:30-10pm through Jan. 2. (Closed Xmas Eve, Xmas and New Year's Eve.)

Cost: $25 per car or $20 online.

A light tunnel that's part of Jolly Holiday Lights in Altoona. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Winter Wonderscape Holiday Light Show: Reiman Gardens, 1407 University Blvd, Ames.

Details: This is the second year for the 17-acre outdoor walk-through show featuring motion, music and massive disco balls twirling to laser lights.

⏰ Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Jan. 1, 5-8pm.

Cost: $5-$10. Free for kids under 2.

Glowing cubes at Winter Wonderscape Holiday Light Show at Reiman Gardens. Photo courtesy of Reiman Gardens – Iowa State University

🎶 One note-able house display: 705 NE Canterbury Dr., in Ankeny.

Details: Teenager Josiah Davenport created a light show that's synchronized to music via tuning in to 89.5 FM.

Part of the donations will go toward upgrading the auditorium at Ankeny Christian Academy, where he is a senior.

⏰ 5-9pm Sunday through Thursday, and 5-10pm Friday and Saturday.