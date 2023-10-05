Iowa medical marijuana card appointments get costly

Share on email (opens in new window)

Appointments for Iowans seeking medical marijuana cards have become a booming telehealth business.

Why it matters: While these appointments are more accessible, they're also dominated by national, third-party companies that can charge up to $200 for an appointment.

That's on top of the $100 annual application fee to the state, unless patients have a Medicaid or Social Security disability card.

What's happening: Iowa's cannabis program saw major growth in 2022, resulting in nearly 15,000 people obtaining a license and multiple dispensaries breaking $1 million in annual sales.

About 51% of health consultations have been virtual this year, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Zoom in: A Google search for Iowa medical marijuana card appointments shows dozens of national businesses offering services.

Popular options like Veriheal ($199) or Presto Doctor ($160) aren't cheap.

Zoom in: Ed Schneiders, a local advanced registered nurse practitioner, previously worked in ER rooms.

In January 2022, he started his own telehealth business, "Green Iowa Clinic," after noticing there were no local providers offering a similar service.

Schneiders charges $100 an appointment and says he sees about 50 patients during a busy week.

He says he's the only local provider specifying in "medical cannabis" appointments in the state and works from his home in Urbandale.

What they're saying: "I felt bad that people were having to pay this crazy amount of money," Schneiders says. "Obviously, it was really unreasonable for just a normal person."

Flashback: The Medical Cannabidiol Board, which oversees the state's program, recommended the Legislature improve oversight of telehealth appointments in 2022.

Nothing was passed during this last session.

Between the lines: Local family doctor consultations can be cheaper, especially with insurance, but major providers like UnityPoint and Broadlawns leave it up to the doctor's discretion to refer a patient to the state's program.