Iowa's medical cannabis program rapidly growing
Iowa's Medical Cannabidiol Program saw major growth in 2022 resulting in nearly 15,000 people obtaining a license and dispensaries breaking $1 million in annual sales.
Driving the news: The state's 2022 annual medical cannabidiol report shows that everything from licensed practitioners to dispensary visits grew last year.
- Gov. Kim Reynolds eliminated caps on how much THC could be in a product and expanded qualifying medical conditions for the program in 2020 making it more accessible.
What's next: The state Medical Cannabidiol Board drafted recommendations for the upcoming legislative session including:
- Changing the program's name from Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Act to Iowa Medical Cannabis Act to reflect that larger amounts of THC are allowed.
- Increasing the number of dispensaries allowed in the state from five.
- Eliminating sales tax from dispensary purchases.
- Increasing oversight of telehealth consultations.
