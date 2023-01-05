2 hours ago - Business

Iowa's medical cannabis program rapidly growing

Linh Ta
The number of patients in Iowa with a medical cannabidiol license doubled between 2021 and 2022. Chart via Iowa Department of Public Health

Iowa's Medical Cannabidiol Program saw major growth in 2022 resulting in nearly 15,000 people obtaining a license and dispensaries breaking $1 million in annual sales.

Driving the news: The state's 2022 annual medical cannabidiol report shows that everything from licensed practitioners to dispensary visits grew last year.

  • Gov. Kim Reynolds eliminated caps on how much THC could be in a product and expanded qualifying medical conditions for the program in 2020 making it more accessible.

What's next: The state Medical Cannabidiol Board drafted recommendations for the upcoming legislative session including:

  • Changing the program's name from Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Act to Iowa Medical Cannabis Act to reflect that larger amounts of THC are allowed.
  • Increasing the number of dispensaries allowed in the state from five.
  • Eliminating sales tax from dispensary purchases.
  • Increasing oversight of telehealth consultations.
