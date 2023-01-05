Iowa's medical cannabis program rapidly growing

The number of patients in Iowa with a medical cannabidiol license doubled between 2021 and 2022. Chart via Iowa Department of Public Health

Iowa's Medical Cannabidiol Program saw major growth in 2022 resulting in nearly 15,000 people obtaining a license and dispensaries breaking $1 million in annual sales.

Driving the news: The state's 2022 annual medical cannabidiol report shows that everything from licensed practitioners to dispensary visits grew last year.

Gov. Kim Reynolds eliminated caps on how much THC could be in a product and expanded qualifying medical conditions for the program in 2020 making it more accessible.

What's next: The state Medical Cannabidiol Board drafted recommendations for the upcoming legislative session including: