Rod Johnson, co-founder of local coffee company BLK & Bold, fully embraces the identity of "morning person" — and now "Iowan" after moving to Des Moines from California three years ago.

State of play: As an entrepreneur running the state's fastest-growing private business, he likes to begin his days with some "me time," enjoying a quiet start and watching the sunrise.

Just don't expect him to also stay up late: "I'm a strong advocate of getting a full night's rest," he says.

Here's how Johnson starts his day:

⏰ Wake up: 5am. Out of bed by 5:30am.

🍳 Breakfast: A banana, kiwi or some piece of fruit.

He doesn't drink coffee first thing, citing studies showing it's better to let your body wake itself up before ingesting caffeine.

When it's time to brew himself a cup, Johnson's favorite is BLK & Bold's medium roast.

📚 What he's reading: Emails first.

💡 Pro tip: For other Black Iowans interested in becoming entrepreneurs, "Don't be deterred by the haters," Johnson says.