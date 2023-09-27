How BLK & Bold cofounder Rod Johnston starts his day
Rod Johnson, co-founder of local coffee company BLK & Bold, fully embraces the identity of "morning person" — and now "Iowan" after moving to Des Moines from California three years ago.
State of play: As an entrepreneur running the state's fastest-growing private business, he likes to begin his days with some "me time," enjoying a quiet start and watching the sunrise.
- Just don't expect him to also stay up late: "I'm a strong advocate of getting a full night's rest," he says.
Here's how Johnson starts his day:
⏰ Wake up: 5am. Out of bed by 5:30am.
🍳 Breakfast: A banana, kiwi or some piece of fruit.
- He doesn't drink coffee first thing, citing studies showing it's better to let your body wake itself up before ingesting caffeine.
- When it's time to brew himself a cup, Johnson's favorite is BLK & Bold's medium roast.
📚 What he's reading: Emails first.
- He also uses the app Headway, which summarizes non-fiction books like "The 5AM Club" and "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People."
💡 Pro tip: For other Black Iowans interested in becoming entrepreneurs, "Don't be deterred by the haters," Johnson says.
- Imposter syndrome is a natural feeling that can be detrimental, he says. "I recommend people bet on themselves and get out of their own way."
