BLK & Bold, a local Black-owned coffee company, was Iowa's fastest-growing private business between 2019-2022 by growing 7,404%, according to Inc. 5000's 2023 list.

Why it matters: People don't often associate thriving Black-owned businesses with Iowa — especially since the state's population is nearly 90% white, co-founder Rod Johnson tells Axios.

But by operating and growing out of Des Moines, the business has thrived and been able to dedicate 5% of its gross profits to nonprofits helping at-risk youth around the U.S.

Driving the news: Expanding the company's retail presence, as well as its manufacturing and distribution, helped fuel BLK & Bold's quick growth, Johnson says.

State of play: What started as an online-only business in 2018 has grown to having products in 8,000+ retail stores, including Target, Walgreens, Albertsons, Safeway and Hy-Vee, as well as partnerships with Marvel and the NBA.

Since its inception, the company says it has generated $25 million for 14 organizations, including the local By Degrees Foundation.

How it started: Childhood friends and entrepreneurs Pernell Cezar and Johnson started the company from Cezar's garage with a small, tabletop roaster.

As they experimented with their product and grew, they acquired a larger roaster and worked in the back of Fox Brewing in West Des Moines.

Then in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic and the national protests following the murder of George Floyd by police, their online business exploded.

Between the lines: They became the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee company in 2020, as well as a certified B corporation — joining companies like TOMS and Ben & Jerry's to show their commitment to improving social and environmental impact. ,.

By the numbers: After pooling together $22,000 in bonus checks from former jobs to start the company, its revenue grew to $8.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $12 million this year, Johnson says.

The company has 24 employees and operates out of a 33,000-square-foot warehouse in Des Moines' southside.

What they're saying: "(Ben & Jerry's is) a social-impact company that just so happens to sell ice cream, and ultimately, that's what we want to be, but in the coffee space," Johnson says.

What's next: The duo wants to own their own brick-and-mortar cafes within the next three to five years in cities like New York City, Chicago and Des Moines.