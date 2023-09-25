55 mins ago - News

Chart: Iowa's declining state of matrimony

Jason Clayworth
Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios
Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios

Iowa's marriage and divorce rates edged up last year, according to new U.S. Census data.

By the numbers: There were 6.5 divorces per 1K Iowans 15 and older last year, half a percentage point higher than in 2021.

  • Marriage rates increased from 15.5 to 16.4 during that time.

Yes, but: Rates have generally trended downward since 2009 when the divorce rate was 10.5 per 1K and the marriage rate was 21.5.

The intrigue: Half of U.S. adults now say they're open to signing a prenup.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more