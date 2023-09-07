Iowa's sports bet totals drop $200+ million

Iowans placed $208 million less in sports bets during the fiscal year that ended in June as compared to the previous year, according to a Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) report.

Why it matters: The 8% drop — from $2.455M to $2.247M — marks the first fiscal year cooldown since Iowa launched legalized sports gaming in August 2019.

What they're saying: The inaugural excitement of sports betting is waning while new competition from surrounding states grows, IRGC administrator Brian Ohorilko tells Axios.

Sports betting operators are also offering fewer promotions and marketing less, Ohorilko says.

Catch up fast: Iowa was one of the first states to adopt sports gambling after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law that made it illegal in most states in 2018.

As of June, 34 states — including Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota — have legalized sports gambling, per the American Gaming Association (AGA).

Data: Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission; Chart: Axios Visuals

The intrigue: Despite a drop in statewide sports bets, the state nonetheless collected almost 35% more in taxes from them — almost $12.9 million in the most recently completed fiscal year as compared to almost $9.6 million the previous year.

That's largely attributable to sports wagering operators making more money, Ohorilko says.

Taxes from sports betting are deposited into a special state fund, which helps pay for gambling addiction treatment programs, philanthropic projects and tax incentives for charitable giving.

Of note: The adjusted gross revenue at the state's 19 casinos declined less than 1% during the same period, from $1.766B to $1.755B.

Those figures exclude sports bets, which are primarily made online.

The big picture: Overall gaming revenue reached $16.07 billion in the second quarter of this year, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of annual growth, according to the AGA.