Lua Brewing expansion and "sister project" seek approval

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Lua Brewing.

Lua Brewing's site in Sherman Hill was previously a collision center for Bill Jensen's Crescent Chevrolet. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Lua Brewing owners are seeking DSM zoning approval Thursday night for expansion at their Sherman Hill site and to open a second "sister project" on the city's far west side.

Catch up fast: Lua opened four years ago at the site of a previous auto collision service center.

  • Its product expansions include this year's Climbing Kites, marketed as "Iowa's first cannabis-infused social beverage."

Driving the news: Owner Scott Selix seeks approval for a 900-square-foot addition to the Sherman Hill site for more cooler space.

  • Separately, he's requesting zoning approval for "Either/Or," a new restaurant he's helping to open in a former auto parts store near 62nd Street and Grand Avenue.

Of note: City staff have recommended the DSM Plan & Zoning Commission approve both requests.

A photo of Lua Brewing's "sister" project.
The former Advance Auto Parts store at 6222 Grand Ave. in DSM is being renovated for Either/Or, a restaurant that'll open in coming weeks that owners describe as "a sister project" to Lua Brewing.
