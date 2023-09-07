37 mins ago - Business
Lua Brewing expansion and "sister project" seek approval
Lua Brewing owners are seeking DSM zoning approval Thursday night for expansion at their Sherman Hill site and to open a second "sister project" on the city's far west side.
Catch up fast: Lua opened four years ago at the site of a previous auto collision service center.
- Its product expansions include this year's Climbing Kites, marketed as "Iowa's first cannabis-infused social beverage."
Driving the news: Owner Scott Selix seeks approval for a 900-square-foot addition to the Sherman Hill site for more cooler space.
- Separately, he's requesting zoning approval for "Either/Or," a new restaurant he's helping to open in a former auto parts store near 62nd Street and Grand Avenue.
Of note: City staff have recommended the DSM Plan & Zoning Commission approve both requests.
