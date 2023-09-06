33 mins ago - News
Michael Jordan rookie card returns to auction
A Michael Jordan rookie card returned to an online auction yesterday after state government officials documented its authenticity.
Why it matters: Some of MJ's 1986 Fleer cards have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars in perfect condition.
Catch up fast: Iowa's treasurer first listed the card in a June auction with other unclaimed safe deposit box items.
- Staffers pulled the card for further evaluation after Axios inquired about its authenticity.
State of play: The card was evaluated by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) and graded a 7 — considered "near mint" but still three points lower than the ultimate "gem mint" status.
- The auction ends Sept. 20.
- Tuesday's starting bid was $4,250.
