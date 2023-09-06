Michael Jordan rookie card returns to auction

Share on email (opens in new window)

This unclaimed Michael Jordan rookie card is graded a PSA 7. Photo: LSOauctions via state of Iowa

A Michael Jordan rookie card returned to an online auction yesterday after state government officials documented its authenticity.

Why it matters: Some of MJ's 1986 Fleer cards have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars in perfect condition.

Catch up fast: Iowa's treasurer first listed the card in a June auction with other unclaimed safe deposit box items.

Staffers pulled the card for further evaluation after Axios inquired about its authenticity.

State of play: The card was evaluated by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) and graded a 7 — considered "near mint" but still three points lower than the ultimate "gem mint" status.