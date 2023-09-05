2 hours ago - News

Kum & Go employees land thank you bonuses

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a shopping bag with the words thank you and a smiley face outlined with arrows in a symbol for "change"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 5,000 Krause Group employees received thank you bonuses as part of last week's sale that were big enough to help at least one convenience store manager buy a home, CEO Kyle Krause tells Axios.

Details: The bonuses were based on a matrix of seniority and an estimated level of contribution that an employee had made to Kum & Go and Solar Transport.

  • Both companies were officially sold this week to Maverik — Adventure's First Stop.

Zoom in: Krause said he and his wife, Sharon, decided to give bonuses to show their appreciation to the employees who helped create value in the companies.

  • He declined to say how much in bonuses they gave.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more