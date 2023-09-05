2 hours ago - News
Kum & Go employees land thank you bonuses
More than 5,000 Krause Group employees received thank you bonuses as part of last week's sale that were big enough to help at least one convenience store manager buy a home, CEO Kyle Krause tells Axios.
Details: The bonuses were based on a matrix of seniority and an estimated level of contribution that an employee had made to Kum & Go and Solar Transport.
- Both companies were officially sold this week to Maverik — Adventure's First Stop.
Zoom in: Krause said he and his wife, Sharon, decided to give bonuses to show their appreciation to the employees who helped create value in the companies.
- He declined to say how much in bonuses they gave.
