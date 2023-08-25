World Food Festival's taste menu price doubles to $2
The World Food & Music Festival starts today with 18 new vendors and a taste menu that has doubled in price.
Catch up fast: The downtown event started almost 20 years ago with about two dozen vendors.
- There are more than 50 this year, selling food representative of 26 countries.
Driving the news: The longtime $1 taste menu offered by most vendors costs $2 this year due to inflation, Amelia Klatt, director of events for the Greater DSM Partnership, tells Axios.
State of play: Some newer metro spots are taking part in this year's festival. Among them:
- Tullpa, a South American fusion restaurant near Merle Hay Mall.
- Taste of Soul Home Cooking, which operates out of a commercial kitchen near the Drake Diner.
Zoom in: There's also new Thai, Chinese and Japanese food vendors.
- Cake It Away Baby, Whip Delight and Kimmy Cakes are among the new dessert spots.
If you go: The festival is at Western Gateway Park from 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday; 11am-5pm Sunday.
- Admission is free and so is parking at Nationwide Parking Garage, near 12th and Walnut streets.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.