World Food Festival's taste menu price doubles to $2

Des Moines' annual World Food & Music Festival has attracted more than 90,000 people in recent years. Photo: Courtesy of the festival

The World Food & Music Festival starts today with 18 new vendors and a taste menu that has doubled in price.

Catch up fast: The downtown event started almost 20 years ago with about two dozen vendors.

There are more than 50 this year, selling food representative of 26 countries.

Driving the news: The longtime $1 taste menu offered by most vendors costs $2 this year due to inflation, Amelia Klatt, director of events for the Greater DSM Partnership, tells Axios.

State of play: Some newer metro spots are taking part in this year's festival. Among them:

Tullpa, a South American fusion restaurant near Merle Hay Mall.

Taste of Soul Home Cooking, which operates out of a commercial kitchen near the Drake Diner.

Zoom in: There's also new Thai, Chinese and Japanese food vendors.

If you go: The festival is at Western Gateway Park from 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday; 11am-5pm Sunday.