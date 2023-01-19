48 mins ago - Business
Tullpa, a South American fusion restaurant, opens in Des Moines
Tullpa Restaurant opened its doors last month in a strip mall adjacent to Des Moines' Merle Hay Mall.
- It's Novo Andean cuisine — a fusion of foods from Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.
State of play: Owner Gloria Henriquez started the restaurant with her boyfriend Lino Ordonez, who is from Peru.
- Small business classes at the Evelyn K. Davis Center in DSM helped them prepare for the restaurant's launch, she told Axios Wednesday.
On the menu: Empanadas, yuca fries, grilled steaks and fried rice dishes.
- The menu also features Pisco sours and Chilcano de Tullpa, traditional Peruvian drinks, and Mazamorra Morada, a dessert made with purple corn and fruit.
💬 Thought bubble: Peruvian is making waves in DSM's restaurant scene with Panka opening a second restaurant this month focused on rotisserie chicken.
⏰ Hours: 11am-9pm Monday-Thursday; 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-9pm Sunday.
- Dancing and karaoke from 9pm-midnight on Saturdays.
- 3708 Merle Hay Rd. in DSM
