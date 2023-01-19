Tullpa, a South American fusion restaurant, opens in Des Moines

48 mins ago - Business

A photo of food from Tullpa Restaurant in Des Moines.

Los tacu tacu with steak ($19). Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Tullpa Restaurant opened its doors last month in a strip mall adjacent to Des Moines' Merle Hay Mall.

  • It's Novo Andean cuisine — a fusion of foods from Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

State of play: Owner Gloria Henriquez started the restaurant with her boyfriend Lino Ordonez, who is from Peru.

  • Small business classes at the Evelyn K. Davis Center in DSM helped them prepare for the restaurant's launch, she told Axios Wednesday.

On the menu: Empanadas, yuca fries, grilled steaks and fried rice dishes.

💬 Thought bubble: Peruvian is making waves in DSM's restaurant scene with Panka opening a second restaurant this month focused on rotisserie chicken.

Hours: 11am-9pm Monday-Thursday; 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-9pm Sunday.

  • Dancing and karaoke from 9pm-midnight on Saturdays.
  • 3708 Merle Hay Rd. in DSM
