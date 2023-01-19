Tullpa, a South American fusion restaurant, opens in Des Moines

Tullpa Restaurant opened its doors last month in a strip mall adjacent to Des Moines' Merle Hay Mall.

It's Novo Andean cuisine — a fusion of foods from Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

State of play: Owner Gloria Henriquez started the restaurant with her boyfriend Lino Ordonez, who is from Peru.

Small business classes at the Evelyn K. Davis Center in DSM helped them prepare for the restaurant's launch, she told Axios Wednesday.

On the menu: Empanadas, yuca fries, grilled steaks and fried rice dishes.

The menu also features Pisco sours and Chilcano de Tullpa, traditional Peruvian drinks, and Mazamorra Morada, a dessert made with purple corn and fruit.

💬 Thought bubble: Peruvian is making waves in DSM's restaurant scene with Panka opening a second restaurant this month focused on rotisserie chicken.

⏰ Hours: 11am-9pm Monday-Thursday; 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-9pm Sunday.