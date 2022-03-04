Panka serves up tasty Peruvian dishes in Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

My husband and I are vacationing in Peru this summer and we realized after booking the trip that we've never eaten Peruvian cuisine. Until now.

I recently visited Panka, a Peruvian restaurant that chef Mariela Maya opened in Des Moines roughly three years ago.

Maya, who was born in Lima and moved to the U.S. in 2001, said serving Peruvian food is her way of sharing her culture, a personal journey she describes on her business' website.

What I ate: I started with the happy hour special of yuca fries ($5), followed by Lomo Saltado ($22), a traditional Peruvian dish of stir-fried beef with tomatoes and onions.

Thought bubble: It's one of the best meals I've eaten in months.

The beef was tender, with flavors enhanced by a soy sauce and vinegar marinade.

⏰ Open: Tues.-Thurs., 11am-2pm and 5-9pm; Fri.-Sat., 11am-2pm and 5-10pm.

2708 Ingersoll Ave., Suite 200, DSM.