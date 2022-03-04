Panka serves up tasty Peruvian dishes in Des Moines
My husband and I are vacationing in Peru this summer and we realized after booking the trip that we've never eaten Peruvian cuisine. Until now.
I recently visited Panka, a Peruvian restaurant that chef Mariela Maya opened in Des Moines roughly three years ago.
- Maya, who was born in Lima and moved to the U.S. in 2001, said serving Peruvian food is her way of sharing her culture, a personal journey she describes on her business' website.
What I ate: I started with the happy hour special of yuca fries ($5), followed by Lomo Saltado ($22), a traditional Peruvian dish of stir-fried beef with tomatoes and onions.
Thought bubble: It's one of the best meals I've eaten in months.
- The beef was tender, with flavors enhanced by a soy sauce and vinegar marinade.
⏰ Open: Tues.-Thurs., 11am-2pm and 5-9pm; Fri.-Sat., 11am-2pm and 5-10pm.
- 2708 Ingersoll Ave., Suite 200, DSM.
