Panka serves up tasty Peruvian dishes in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of yuca fries.
Yuca provides some health advantages over potatoes. Another order, please. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

My husband and I are vacationing in Peru this summer and we realized after booking the trip that we've never eaten Peruvian cuisine. Until now.

I recently visited Panka, a Peruvian restaurant that chef Mariela Maya opened in Des Moines roughly three years ago.

  • Maya, who was born in Lima and moved to the U.S. in 2001, said serving Peruvian food is her way of sharing her culture, a personal journey she describes on her business' website.

What I ate: I started with the happy hour special of yuca fries ($5), followed by Lomo Saltado ($22), a traditional Peruvian dish of stir-fried beef with tomatoes and onions.

Thought bubble: It's one of the best meals I've eaten in months.

  • The beef was tender, with flavors enhanced by a soy sauce and vinegar marinade.

Open: Tues.-Thurs., 11am-2pm and 5-9pm; Fri.-Sat., 11am-2pm and 5-10pm.

  • 2708 Ingersoll Ave., Suite 200, DSM.
A photo of Lomo Saltado.
Jason's plate: Lomo Saltado. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
