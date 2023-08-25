Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Did the fray of the start of school leave you without plans for Labor Day? Don't fret.

There are plenty of fun places within a short driving distance to help you disconnect from the metro next weekend.

Driving the news: We recently asked our readers to share some of their favorite spots in Iowa within a two-hour drive. Below are some suggestions:

Whiterock Conservancy

Whiterock is a 5,500-acre western Iowa conservancy donated by the Garst family, who spent generations farming the land and working on sustainable agriculture methods.

Today, a nonprofit organization manages the land and continues to practice sustainable agriculture, as well as offering recreational activities, camping and educational classes to the public.

Hidden gems: It's one of the darkest places in the state to go stargazing, staff member Misty Conrad tells Axios.

For reader Laura Belin, Whiterock is where she looks for wildflowers to photograph because there are several different habitats.

Be smart: Tent sites are first-come, first-served, so you still have time to snag your spot.

Where: A little over one hour west of Des Moines off Highway 141.

Clear Lake

Surf Ballroom. Photo: Courtesy of Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce

This cute lake town north of Des Moines has plenty of outdoor recreation like bicycling, fishing and boating.

Clear Lake's most known for being the home of the Surf Ballroom — the last place Buddy Holly played before he died in a plane crash the next day, or "The Day the Music Died."

Hidden gems: There are three good breweries nearby: Lake Time Brewery, Mason City Brewing and Fat Hill Brewing.

If you're into shopping, reader Tracy Lepeltak recommends stopping by Main Avenue where there are some "unique, funky stores" and good restaurants.

Where: About 100 minutes north of Des Moines off 1-35 North.

Pella

Jaarsma Bakery (left) and a windmill in downtown Pella. Photos: Linh Ta/Axios

In this scenic Dutch town of a little over 10,000 people, even the Walmart is painted green and old-timey.

Hidden gems: You may have already visited the must-stop shops during Tulip Time, but there's plenty to see just outside town, according to reader Susan Miller.

Tasselridge Winery has won a long list of awards, especially for its blackberry wine.

You can also tour Frisian Farms cheese house or hike around Lake Red Rock.

Plus: A good spot to stay overnight is the Royal Amsterdam Hotel on the canal, says reader BJ Stokesbary.

Where: 50 minutes southeast of Des Moines off IA-163 East.